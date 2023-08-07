RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Multiple counties and cities across Central Virginia saw rain, wind and hail during extreme tornado and thunderstorm watches throughout the afternoon and into the evening on Monday.

A Staunton neighborhood got an early start to the extreme weather, with rain and hail coming down around 4:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, one 8News viewer in Augusta County saw not one but two giant chunks of hail in her backyard. Each measured in at about two inches long.

Credit: Marie Rothwell Credit: Marie Rothwell

Credit: Marie Rothwell Credit: Marie Rothwell

Have your own photo or video of Monday’s storms? Send it our way by emailing it to news@wric.com