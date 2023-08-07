RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Multiple counties and cities across Central Virginia saw rain, wind and hail during extreme tornado and thunderstorm watches throughout the afternoon and into the evening on Monday.
A Staunton neighborhood got an early start to the extreme weather, with rain and hail coming down around 4:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, one 8News viewer in Augusta County saw not one but two giant chunks of hail in her backyard. Each measured in at about two inches long.
Have your own photo or video of Monday’s storms? Send it our way by emailing it to news@wric.com