PHOTOS: Richmond photographer documents monuments’ transformation into memorials

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond photographer Dave Parrish has been using his photography to document how statues along Monument Avenue have been transformed into memorials for African Americans killed by police brutality.

“This is a historical moment in Richmond, not just because of the impending removal of the statues but also the city and country finally seemed to have reached a point where they have had enough of the overt racism and police brutality,” Parrish said.

In addition to documenting history, Parrish said he wanted to show people of all ages and colors were coming out to support the cause.

“This movement is not like any of the others I’ve experienced so I think it’s vital that people see what is happening,” Parrish said. “That while there may have been rioting and looting, this movement is peaceful and the message shouldn’t be lost because a few people chose to destroy things.”

You can see more of Parrish’s photography on his Facebook page and website.