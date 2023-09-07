RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Severe thunderstorms across Central Virginia have caused significant damage across the region.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported continuous cloud-to-ground lightning as a result of the storms.

“Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers,” a report from NWS reads. “Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.”

One viewer in the Brighton Green area — near Midlothian Turnpike and Powhite Parkway — captured this photo of lightning Thursday night. Another viewer shortly after shared a photo of lightning at Colonial Heights as well.

Lightning in Brighton Green neighborhood. (Courtesy of Julie Neville)

Lightning in Colonial Heights. (Courtesy of Bernadette Snyder)

The storms also brought gusty weather with winds reaching up to 60 miles per hour. The below video was taken in the area of Magnolia Green in Chesterfield County.

Some of the storms also brought with them hailstones the size of quarters. A viewer in the town of Quinton in New Kent County shared the following photos with 8News.

Hailstones in Quinton, Va. (Courtesy of Jessica Bush)

Hailstones in Quinton, Va. (Courtesy of Jessica Bush)

Hailstones in Quinton, Va. (Courtesy of Jessica Bush)

A significant number of homes and businesses in the metro Richmond area are also reportedly without power as a result of the storms. Debris can be seen covering the roadway at the intersection of North Avenue and Lancaster Road in Richmond’s north side.

A traffic light was down but still operational at the corner of Midlothian Turnpike and Arboretum Place in Chesterfield County.

Anyone with photos or videos to share can send them to News@wric.com.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.