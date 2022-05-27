RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Images show heavy storm damage as multiple severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado watches cover central Virginia, including damaged property and trees in Bedford County.

The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for several localities in south central Virginia. A tornado watch remains in effect until 2 p.m. for central and south central Virginia.

A tornado warning has been issued for central Spotsylvania County until 11:30 a.m., with the National Weather Service reporting a severe thunderstorm capable of producing one near Bumpass moving northeast at 35 mph.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Northeastern Cumberland County and Northwestern Goochland County until 11 a.m., but those warnings have since been lifted.

Screenshot of video of storm damage in Bedford County from WSET

A severe thunderstorm caused 60 mph wind gusts near South Boston at 9:24 a.m., also impacting Halifax, Keysville, Charlotte Court House and more areas.

The risk of severe storms in central Virginia is expected to be between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., with metro Richmond likely to see thunderstorms around noon.

