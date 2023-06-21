RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With storms and rainy weather forecasted across Central Virginia for the foreseeable future — or at least for the duration of StormTracker8’s 8-Day Forecast — damage is already being seen across the area as the first official day of summer kicks off on a wet note.

In addition to the storm damage, thousands of Dominion Energy customers, and many traffic lights were left without power Tuesday evening and Wednesday as a result of the storms.

Check out views of storm damage from across the commonwealth below.

Dominion Energy crews work around large fallen tree on Cherokee Road near Whitehall Road. (Photo: Madison Moore, 8News)

Dominion Energy crews work around large fallen tree on Cherokee Road near Whitehall Road. (Photo: Madison Moore, 8News)

Multiple trees down on Cherokee Road in Chesterfield after rainy weather sweeps across the commonwealth June 21, 2023 (Photos: Madison Moore)

Multiple trees down on Cherokee Road in Chesterfield after rainy weather sweeps across the commonwealth June 21, 2023 (Photos: Madison Moore)

Multiple trees down on Cherokee Road in Chesterfield after rainy weather sweeps across the commonwealth June 21, 2023 (Photos: Madison Moore)

A fallen tree on Dwayne Lane in the Brighton Green area of Chesterfield. June 21, 2023 (Photo: Madison Moore/8News)

Raindrops into a puddle in Chesterfield (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/8News)

Raindrops on glass in Chesterfield (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/8News)

Are you seeing damage in your area? Send photos to news@wric.com to be featured!