PHOTOS: Storm floods streets in Central Virginia

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Flooding in Virginia

Rain has flooded Otterdale Road, between Duval and Genito. (Photo: 8News Autumn Childress)

Virginia flooding
Road closed in Chesterfield due to flooding in the area. (Photo: 8News Autumn Childress)
Flooding along Otterdale Road in Chesterfield. (Photo: 8News Autumn Childress)
Rain has flooded Otterdale Road, between Duval and Genito. (Photo: 8News Autumn Childress)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events