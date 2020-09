RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While many students around the area are starting the new school year virtually, it doesn’t seem to have taken away any of the excitement.

Take a look at how these kids and teens are kicking off the new year:

This little guy’s first day of pre-K! (Viewer contributed photo)

This student has everything she needs for a good school year! (Viewer contributed photo)

These twins are ready for their first day of 5th grade! (Viewer contributed photo)

First day of school as a 2nd grader, Mya-Lauren, Kindergartner, Kennedy, and pre-k, Malachi. (Viewer contributed photo)

Virtual is what it is for this third grader! (Viewer contributed photo)

JC is exited to go to School. (Viewer contributed photo)

This student said his set up is much more comfortable than desk. (Viewer contributed photo)

This is his first day of 6th grade! (Viewer contributed photo)

Ready for her first day of kindergarten! (View contributed photo)

Baily’s parents said this isn’t how they pictured their daughter starting middle school, but Bailey excited as can be! Here’s to a wonderful 2020-2021 year at Bailey Bridge! (Viewer contributed photo)

Dominick is excited for kindergarten! (Viewer contributed photo)

Aiden is super excited for the first day of school. (Viewer contributed photo)

These sisters are ready to start the school year at home. (Viewer contributed photo)

A’Dasja and Ka’Lasja Robinson are excited for their first day of school in Dinwiddie County. (Viewer contributed photo)

First day of 3rd grade! (Viewer contributed photo)

Sabrina & Alicia are ready for a strange first day of school! (Viewer contributed photo)

These siblings are zooming into their virtual school year. “What else could go wrong?” (Viewer contributed photo)

This student is getting ready for his first day of virtual learning in Chesterfield County! (Viewer contributed photo)

And last but not least, the administration from Wilder Middle School sent in a rap to welcome back students.

