PHOTOS: The Powhatan Anti-Racism Coalition organized peaceful protest on Saturday

POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) — The Powhatan Anti-Racism Coalition organized a march with about 150 to 200 demonstrators in the county on Saturday — with a goal of standing up against racism.
Organizers that 8News spoke with said that they walked nearly a mile from the ‘administration building’ to the Courthouse in silence.
About 10 deputies with the Sheriff’s Office also marched along with the team.
Sounds of unison chanting could be heard — with sights of fists in the air, and a wireless microphone to amplify demonstrators’ voices during the march.
