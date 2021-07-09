PHOTOS: Tropical Storm Elsa aftermath in Central Virginia Local News by: Keyris Manzanares Posted: Jul 9, 2021 / 10:35 AM EDT / Updated: Jul 9, 2021 / 10:35 AM EDT (Photos: 8News Digital Reporter Tyler Thrasher) Close You have been added to 8News Breaking News Alerts Newsletter SUBSCRIBE NOW 8News Breaking News Alerts SIGN UP CENTRAL VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Tropical Storm Elsa is out of our area, but the aftermath of the storm is still being felt. Here’s a look at the damage left behind. 30 customers were without power in a neighborhood right in Bon Air (Photos: 8News Digital Reporter Tyler Thrasher) (Photos: 8News Digital Reporter Tyler Thrasher) Dominion Energy crews are on the scene of a power outage in Petersburg caused my a fallen tree. (Photo: 8News Reporter Autumn Childress) Close You have been added to Daily News Newsletter SUBSCRIBE NOW Daily News SIGN UP