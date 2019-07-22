1  of  4
PHOTOS: Vehicles in tow go up in flames on I-295, spark large brush fire

Local News

  • Photo courtesy Hanover Fire & EMS
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle that caught fire while being towed on I-295 in Hanover County Monday afternoon sparked a large brush fire in the area.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the area of I-295 and Route 360. Hanover County Battalion Chief Gregory R. Martin told 8News that it was initially reported that flames were coming from the two truck, but crews later determined that it was actually one of the vehicles in tow that caught fire.

“We’re not sure which one, but it quickly spread to all three and then the woods because of the strong winds,” Martin explained.

It took crews roughly 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police assisted in closing area roads while firefighters battled the blaze.

There were no reported injuries and all roads have since reopened.

