DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The second annual Virginia Farm Festival was held this weekend at Meadow Event Park, bringing family-friendly fun in spite of the dreary weather.

The event took place on both May 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and featured farm-themed activities, fair foods and live family entertainment.

Attractions from the State Fair of Virginia were present; including Young MacDonald’s farm animals like alpacas, goats, chicks and pigs as well as SouthLand Dairy with cow-milking demonstrations.

“The Virginia Farm Festival is an entertaining event, but it also expands our mission of promoting agricultural education that we typically reserve for the State Fair,” said Marlene Jolliffe, the fair’s executive director. “And we know people are looking for outdoor activities to enjoy with their families, so this is the perfect opportunity for them.”

There were plenty of activities for children, including pony rides offered by Whispering Pines, a tire mountain and an “AGtivity zone.” While adults were able to learn from local farmers about raising vegetables at home in the Growing Garden, view antique tractors and enjoy live music.

Attendees also had the opportunity to attend cooking demonstrations and family fitness classes. And in honor of Mothers Day, a special Sunday event called “Mom’s Moment” featured mimosas and prize drawings.

“The Virginia Farm Festival is intended as a family-friendly event that showcases spring planting and related agricultural activities,” Jolliffe noted. “We want visitors to recognize that the fair food they enjoy every year originated on a farm.”

Additionally, the historic Meadow Hall was open for guests to view the Secretariat memorabilia housed there. Meadow Event Park is the birthplace of Secretariat and home to the State Fair of Virginia.

Cow and calf relaxing in grass (Photo: Tim Corley 8News)

Young MacDonald’s Farm tent (Photo: Tim Corley 8News)

Goats playing in their pen (Photo: Tim Corley 8News)

Children enjoying pony rides (Photo: Tim Corley 8News)

“Mom-osas” to celebrate Mother’s Day (Photo: Tim Corley 8News)

An extensive display of tractors (Photo: Tim Corley 8News)