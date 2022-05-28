RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Central Virginia was rocked by multiple tornado warnings and severe thunderstorms on Friday. Here are some photos from the aftermath.

Colonial Heights

Colonial Heights Fire and EMS shared some photos of the weather damage in the area from their official Facebook page.

(Courtesy of Colonial Heights Fire, EMS & Emergency Management)

A tree in a mall parking lot is shown to have blown over onto parked vehicles.

(Courtesy of Colonial Heights Fire, EMS & Emergency Management)

“We have run a couple of storm-related calls today and here are a few pictures. One with a tree down on a car at the mall and one with a tree into a house on Appomattox Drive,” the Facebook post reads. “Continue to watch the weather and be alert.”

(Courtesy of Colonial Heights Fire, EMS & Emergency Management)

Louisa County





(Photo credit: Tracey Edwards)

Tree damage extends beyond the roadside in these pictures taken on Mt. Airy Road.



(Photo credit: Tracey Edwards)

Trees across forested areas in Louisa County can be seen torn down and broken at the trunk.

(Photo credit: Cathy Hummel)

A roof was torn from a shed in the Bumpass area of Louisa County.

Please share your weather damage pictures to news@wric.com.