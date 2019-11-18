Physicians at Johnston-Willis Hospital to discuss dangers of vaping

In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 photo, a man using an electronic cigarette exhales in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. On Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 2,172 confirmed and probable vaping-related illnesses have been reported. Cases have occurred in every state but Alaska. Forty-two people in 24 states have died. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month and with vaping related illnesses on the rise, Johnston-Willis Hospital is hosting an informational seminar.

The public is invited to learn about lung cancer and the dangers of vaping. Physicians from Chippenham and Johnston-Willis Hospitals will offer education on the effects of smoking and vaping, early lung cancer detection with low dose CT screening, and lung cancer treatments.

The seminar will be on Wednesday, November 20, from 6 -7 p.m. at the Stalker Auditorium at Johnston-Willis Hospital

Light refreshments will be served.

Reservations are required. To reserve your space, call (804) 320-3627 or go online at johnstonwillismed.com.