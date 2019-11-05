Breaking News
Henrico water main break to cause problems during morning commute for second day in a row

Pickup truck crashes into Richmond convenience store

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A pickup truck crashed into a Richmond convenience store Tuesday morning, leaving damage to its front door.

The crash happened at Sabatino’s, located on Government Road, near the Fulton Hill neighborhood.

Richmond Police say it was an operator error. The woman behind the wheel told police she was hitting the break, but police think she was hitting the gas.

No one was injured, police said. The crash destroyed the store’s front door but left no major damage to the inside.

The driver was cited for failure to maintain control of a vehicle.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events