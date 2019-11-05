Pickup truck crashes into Richmond convenience store

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A pickup truck crashed into a Richmond convenience store Tuesday morning, leaving damage to its front door.

The crash happened at Sabatino’s, located on Government Road, near the Fulton Hill neighborhood.

Richmond Police say it was an operator error. The woman behind the wheel told police she was hitting the break, but police think she was hitting the gas.

No one was injured, police said. The crash destroyed the store’s front door but left no major damage to the inside.

The driver was cited for failure to maintain control of a vehicle.