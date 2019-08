A pilot suffered serious injuries in an early-morning plane crash in Essex County.

Virginia State Police said it received a distress call from the pilot at roughly 4:20 a.m. Search efforts began immediately, and the small, private aircraft was found in a swampy area near the Tappahannock-Essex County Airport.

. The pilot has been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The FAA and NTSB have been notified. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.