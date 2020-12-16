Pipe failure closes Broad Street in Goochland County

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — VDOT said a section of Broad Street in Goochland County between Whitesel Road and Shannon Hill Road is closed because of a pipe failure. They estimate it will remain closed until Dec. 22.

The department said before the new pipe can be set in place, the damaged pipe needs to be dug out and removed. They said soil above and around the pipe, which sits several feet below the road, will need to be excavated in order for this to happen.

After the pipe is removed, they said crews will install the new pipe, backfill and then repave the road.

VDOT said traffic is being detoured from Whitesel Road to Three Chopt Road, then to Shannon Hill Road, which carries traffic back on to Broad Street.