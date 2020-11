DELTAVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are responding to a plane crash Tuesday morning in Middlesex County.

Middlesex Sheriff’s Major Michael Sampson confirmed there was a plane crash at 1273 North End Road in Deltaville, and said State Police are leading the investigation.

State Police have yet to release additional information at this time, but photos show heavy smoke coming from the crash site.

Smoke billows from the crash site (Photo via Sondra Groft)

This is a breaking article and will be updated.

