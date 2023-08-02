ATLANTA, Ga. (WRIC) — A plane which took off from Richmond International Airport made a “hard landing” in Atlanta in which two of its tires were destroyed.

According to WSB-TV in Atlanta, Delta Airlines flight DL1437 took off from Richmond International Airport in Henrico County headed towards Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport outside in Clayton County on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Witnesses say the plane made a hard landing, and the pilot applied the brakes abruptly as the place skidded down the runway. One of the plane’s tires popped and one shredded during the landing.

Photo: Jean Druckenmiller

Photo: Jean Druckenmiller

Once the plane stopped, the passengers were immediately ordered off the plane, sliding down the chutes onto the tarmac. The passengers were then shuttled to the terminal on buses.

It is not yet known whether any injuries were reported during the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.