GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Plans for the large e-commerce center named “Project Rocky” are no longer moving forward.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, Goochland Economic Development Director Sara Worley reported Panattoni — the real estate developer for “Project Rocky” — would not be moving forward with the project. Worley said the county was told Panattoni would not be closing on the site in mid-November.

Worley said the site is privately owned, and the county’s Economic Development Department is working with landowners to market the area to new users as it is designated for potential growth.

In August 2022, the “Project Rocky” proposal for a 250,000-square-foot e-commerce building to be built along Ashland Road, near Rockville’s Tractor Supply Co. was approved by the Goochland Board of Supervisors by a unanimous vote.

The approval of “Project Rocky” caused many residents to worry about the building causing issues to the community such as increasing traffic on roads, preventing first responders from dispatching to areas in need and stripping the area of its rural identity.

According to Worley, a majority of the construction and road design work has been completed at the site, and public utilities are available.

“We look forward to working with a new project on this site,” Worley said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The county is working with the property owner to help decide what will happen next.