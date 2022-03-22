CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) — Plastic is everywhere these days: in homes, grocery stores, cars and even, according to scientists, clogging up the oceans. So why shouldn’t it be in our roads too?

That’s the question being asked by the Virginia Department of Transportation, which is piloting a new program that will recycle plastic waste as a road-building material.

The technique was tested last Fall on a mile long stretch of Old Stage Road in Chester. Although the plastic roadway was completed in October 2021, VDOT is still monitoring the area to ensure the plastic “was not ‘leeching’ back into the environment and that harmful microplastics were not being released.”

The plastic roads make use of the 76% of plastic waste that might otherwise be destined for a landfill.

According to VDOT, the new road showed a “promising preliminary performance,” and multiple new tests are planned for 2022.