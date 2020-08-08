Player wins more than $223K at Rosie’s Gaming Emporium

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Someone is $223,000 richer after hitting the largest penny jackpot at Rosie’s Gaming Emporium at the Colonial Downs in New Kent County.

A player, who chose to remain anonymous, played one of the penny Historical Horse Racing machines.

The player wagered $2.40 and won $223,220.60. The win is the second largest jackpot in Rosie’s history.

