Player wins more than $223K at Rosie’s Gaming Emporium

Local News

Largest penny jackpot win at New Kent location

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Someone is $223,000 richer after hitting the largest penny jackpot at Rosie’s Gaming Emporium at the Colonial Downs in New Kent County.

A player, who chose to remain anonymous, played one of the penny Historical Horse Racing machines.

The player wagered $2.40 and won $223,220.60. The win is the second largest jackpot in Rosie’s history.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events