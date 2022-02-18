‘Please help me find my son’: Family desperate for answers after Petersburg man goes missing

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — It’s been over two months since a Petersburg man was last seen, and his family has no where else to turn.

According to Virginia State Police, Michael Allen Winn, 56, was last seen walking around the Chesterfield County Government Complex on Dec. 16 around 6 p.m.

According to his family members, Winn had gone to his cousins house in Henrico before making his way back to Petersburg that day. He was pulled over by Virginia State Police and arrested for a DWI. Winn was later released.

Winn’s family told 8news that his truck was impounded with his identification, money, keys and phone inside.

Surveillance video that evening shows him trying to make a phone call at the payphone outside – but then, he vanishes from view. In the video it seems as if the camera or video glitches as Winn merely disappears without capturing the direction he went.

Winn did not appear at his Dec. 21 court date and was first reported missing on Jan. 7.

He hasn’t been heard from since, leaving his mother and the rest of his family absolutely devastated and distraught.

Joyce Thomas is Winn’s mother and up until around 9 months ago, Winn lived with her. Thomas has been left with no answers after her son disappeared.

“None of the family has been contacted. It’s like he just vanished,” Thomas said.

Joyce Thomas at her home in Petersburg, holding a photo of Winn.

“It’s the most painful and desperate feeling you could ever imagine,” Thomas said. A child is your child. It doesn’t matter what their age is. The pain is just as great, whether they’re small or whether they’re grown.”

Winn’s son Michael ‘Dillon’ Winn said his father talked to his grandmother everyday and would not have gone long without contacting her.

“I knew when she was concerned, that something was very wrong,” Winn said.

According to his family, Winn is a father, a grandfather of two small boys and has worked in construction since he was 18 years old. He loves to work outside, fish and listen to music.

“I’m hoping to find him safe but if that’s not possible I’m just hoping for answers,” Winn said.

Since then both Virginia State police and chesterfield police have been searching for him.

Chesterfield Police has searched multiple times with the most recent search conducted just last week.

Winn’s family told 8news, police officers did a combined search within a five mile radius of the Chesterfield Courthouse Complex last month with a dozen officers and family members. They said last week officers had searched route 288 in wooded areas but did not find anything.

In addition, Thomas said Winn could not see without his reading glasses and most likely could not read the directions on the payphone that he was seen on camera near.

“I feel like I’m in limbo. I don’t know what to do,” Thomas said.

Winn is described as 5′ 8″ with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs 150 lbs. and has a tattoo on his upper right arm. Winn also wears dentures but did not have them when he was last seen. He may have been wearing a black and orange flannel jacket.

According to his family, Winn may have been also wearing camo pants.

“Please help me find my son so we can bring him home. My family is hurting,” Thomas said.

There’s a $1,000 reward for information that leads to his location.

If you have any information you’re asked to contact Chesterfield Police.