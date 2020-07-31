Plexiglass demand up, delivery time varies as businesses seek protection

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Grocery stores, school districts and retailers are turning to plexiglass to help limit the spread of COVID—19.

Amid high demand, some local distributors for these partitions tell 8News the turnaround time for delivery can vary with more and more orders coming in.

“Lead times can be anywhere between a week, up to four weeks,” said Brian Bollinger of Coveted Supplies and Distribution.

The rise in plexiglass demand has also impacted 8News. While the newsroom has been outfitted with the protective plastic barrier, our recent delivery arrived around one month after the order.

On the educational side, Plexiglas has been the subject of conversation for schools. The topic was brought up last week during a school board work session in Henrico County.

“We’ve gotten some that we have started cutting molds out already to start fitting in office spaces,” said Lenny Pritchard, Chief of Operations. “As more becomes available then we’ll look at putting more in other places such as the cafeteria.”

Henrico County schools have since voted to go entirely virtual for the first nine weeks of school, but before that decision, officials did look into cough guards.

In their search, a Henrico Schools communications official told 8News the county had to wait more than two weeks for their first delivery. Typically, an order would have arrived in a few days.

As the pandemic crept into Virginia this spring, Jeff Bruce with West End Shower Glass tailored his glass product to provide an alternative to plexiglass barriers.

“I think both are around for, definitely, the foreseeable future,” he said. “How do you think the glass segment will grow and I think plexiglass will continue to be strong.”

As for how to properly maintenance plexiglass, Bruce says mild dish detergent and water will work, but stay away from alcohol chemicals.

