POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Pocahontas Elementary school will dismiss at 10:30 a.m. because of a power outage that is expected to take most of the day to repair.

Pocahontas Elementary School does not have power this morning. Just notified by Dominion on site that it is a major issue that will take most of the day to repair. Early Dismissal at 10:30 am for all Pocahontas Elementary Students. @Poca_ES — Eric Jones (@PCPS_Supt) March 9, 2020

Dominion told superintendent Eric Jones that it is a major issue.

All students will be sent home at 10:30 a.m. 8News is working to find out what caused the outage.