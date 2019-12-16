PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Prince George are searching for a girl who has reportedly been missing for a week, according to family.
Kristine Abuel was last seen leaving her home in the Pine Ridge Mobile Home Park on Monday, Dec. 10.
Abuel, 14, stands 4-feet-11-inches, weighs 90 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (804) 733-2773.
LATEST STORIES:
- Police: 14-year-old Prince George County girl missing for a week
- Kansas becomes latest No. 1 in AP Top 25; Tar Heels fall out
- Michigan democrats concerned about USMCA deal
- U.S. Marshals seek help in finding convict mistakenly released from jail
- Councilwoman pushes for Monument Avenue’s first statue honoring black Union soldiers