Police: 14-year-old Prince George County girl missing for a week

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Prince George are searching for a girl who has reportedly been missing for a week, according to family.

Kristine Abuel was last seen leaving her home in the Pine Ridge Mobile Home Park on Monday, Dec. 10.

Abuel, 14, stands 4-feet-11-inches, weighs 90 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (804) 733-2773.

