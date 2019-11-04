Police: 2 ‘severely injured’ in hit-and-run crash on Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating after two people were injured in a hit-and-run crash on the city’s southside over the weekend.

The crash occurred early Sunday morning, at around 2:20 a.m., on the 4200 block of Kinsley Avenue. According to police, two pedestrians — a male and a female — were walking northbound when they were struck from behind by a dark-colored sedan that fled the scene.

Both victims remain hospitalized and are being treated for ‘severe injuries,’ police said Monday. The male victim is said to be suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator Monica Fecht at 804-646-6190 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. Or use the P3 smartphone app. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.