Police across Central Virginia upping patrols for New Year’s Eve

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While many of us will be ringing in the New Year, police agencies across Central Virginia will be working twice as hard to keep the roadways safe.

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, 40 percent of all traffic-related deaths that involve drunk driving happen during the Christmas and New Year’s season.

Governor Ralph Northam announced the annual Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign will last through the end of 2019 to combat the rise in drunk driving. Ninety law enforcement agencies will operate 82 checkpoints this holiday season.

To make sure you stay safe, designate a sober driver and use a different form of transportation like a taxi or ride-sharing services.

According to the DMV, Virginia has one of the toughest drunk driving laws, including losing driver’s licenses and possible jail time.

If you suspect a driver of DUI, give police a call.

For a full guide on New Year’s festivities and safety tips, click here.

