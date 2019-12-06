Police: Altercation led to shots fired incident outside Chesterfield Target

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police say an altercation between a man and woman led to shots a fired incident in a Target parking lot.

AOfficers responded to the 4600 block of Commonwealth Centre Parkway following reports of gunfire. There, officers learned a man and woman, identified as Rayjhon Braxton and Brittany Miller, respectively, were involved in an “altercation,” according to police.

Sometime thereafter, Miller fired a gun.

No one was struck or injured.

Miller, 21, is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and reckless handling of a firearm.

Braxton, 22, is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Both are being held without bond.

Anyone with additional information should contact Chesterfield County Police at (804) 748-0660.