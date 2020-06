RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is warning people to stay away from the area around the Robert E. Lee monument because there is an armed person nearby.

In a tweet sent out at 7:56 a.m. the RPD said there is an armed person in the 1800 block of Monument Avenue.

The department encouraged people to stay away from the area for their own safety.

