HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — At least three pedestrians have been hit and killed across Central Virginia over the last month.

Most recently, a man died at the hospital after being hit while walking on Nine Mile Road in Henrico Saturday, Sept. 24. The driver who hit him stayed at the scene and cooperated with the police. As of now, there are no charges, but police are still investigating.

Just last week, the window of a car was shattered and traffic was backed up on Temple Avenue in Colonial Heights after a 42-year-old woman, just walking across the street, was hit and killed by a car. The Colonial Heights Police Department and Virginia State Police are investigating, but no charges have been announced.

At the beginning of the month in Henrico, surveillance video showed a silver vehicle hitting and killing a woman who was walking across Mechanicsville Turnpike on Sept. 5. Police are still looking for the driver who drove away after the crash.

Now, Henrico Police is warning the public to stay alert when driving, biking or walking on the roads.

Driver safety

Stay alert and obey all traffic laws

Slow down around pedestrians and bicyclists, including at crosswalks and where parked cars may obstruct views

Leave at least three feet of space to the left of bicyclists when passing or overtaking them

Pedestrian safety

Use sidewalks and crosswalks if available

Face traffic if sidewalks are not available

Assume drivers can’t see you, especially at night

Wear bright or reflective clothing and walk in well-lit areas away from parked cars and other obstacles

Bicyclist safety