CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities across the Central Virginia region are beginning the new year with continuing investigations as this past holiday weekend saw several shooting incidents and car accidents — one taking the life of a teenager.

The mother of a 15-year-old Midlothian High School student confirmed with 8News that her son, Wyatt Fowler, was the passenger in a who was killed in a crash on Saturday, Dec. 30.

The passenger who was killed in a crash near the intersection of Brandermill Parkway and Barnes Spring Road has been identified as Wyatt Fowler, a student and football player at Midlothian High School. (Photo: Amy Fowler)

According to Chesterfield Police, the crash occurred just before 12:15 a.m. when a 2016 Chevrolet Impala driving north on Brandermill Parkway went off the road and hit a tree at the intersection of Barnes Springs Road. Fowler was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson with the police department said they are continuing to investigate this incident and they hope to provide an update later this week.

Amy Perry, a Spanish teacher at Midlothian High School and former teacher of Fowler, also spoke with 8News following Saturday’s incident — with the permission of Fowler’s mother.

“I’ve never been in quite the situation before, you know, in the teaching profession, you will experience losses like these as you deal with more youth,” Perry explained. “But this is a first time for me and something like this”

A shaken educator who has been teaching for seven years. Perry said the Midlothian High School community will be grieving Fowler fondly as he will be greatly missed and never forgotten.

“He had a charm that all of his teachers commented on, just lovable, whether it was office staff or admin or his teachers and his friends and his football friends,” Perry said. “I mean, he was just an overall really lovable, charismatic guy.”

Tragedies continued across the Central region of the Commonwealth with a reported shooting at a McDonalds on the 1800 block of East Broad Street in the early morning hours Saturday. 8News is still waiting for additional information on this incident from the Richmond Police Department.

Henrico Police are continuing an investigation into a shooting incident in the Highland Springs area.

Authorities found a woman with a gunshot wound in the abdomen at the intersection of Forest Avenue and Pine Street before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. She was taken to a nearby hospital and has since been reported to be in stable condition.

Police said they had not located a suspect but assured the public that there was no active threat to the community.

Officers with the Chesterfield County Police Department responded to a car crash in the 4500 block of Kingsland Road just before 9 p.m. on Saturday. According to police, a car hit a tree causing visible damage to the vehicle.

(Photo: Mark Morales, 8News)

The car that was destroyed after crashing into a tree on the 4500 block of Kingsland Road on Saturday, Dec. 30. (Photo: Mark Morales, 8News)

Police continue to investigate this incident and have confirmed the driver had no injuries.