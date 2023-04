Fatal crash could be linked to active police investigation at nearby mobile home park, police said.

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A child and an adult were killed in a Prince George County crash, police said.

The fatal crash shut down Prince George Drive near E. Quaker Road on Sunday morning but has since been cleared.

A Prince George police spokeswoman told 8News the fatal crash could be connected to an active investigation at a nearby mobile home park in the county.

Stay with 8News for updates.