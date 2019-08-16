1  of  3
Police: Driver flees after collision on Midlothian Turnpike

Richmond Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash on Midlothian Turnpike Friday afternoon.

The collision occurred at around 2:20 p.m. in the 3800 block of Midlothian Turnpike, just west of Roanoke Street. Police said two vehicles collided, which resulted in one of them running off the road where it struck a tree and overturned.

Richmond Ambulance Authority treated the driver on scene; the extent of their injuries is unclear at this time.

Police said the striking vehicle left the scene.

No other information has been released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

