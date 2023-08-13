HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The search continues Sunday for an inmate at Greensville Correctional Center who escaped from Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital early Saturday morning, leaving neighbors that live near the hospital with questions for authorities.

The inmate, 21-year-old Naseem Roulack, escaped from the supervision of two Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) security officers at around 5:50 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, according to VADOC.

Virginia State Police (VSP) said Roulack, who is from the Woodbridge area of Prince William County, was taken to St. Mary’s from Greensville at some point last week, where he was serving a 13-year sentence for aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and a hit-and-run.

At around 4:49 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, state police obtained an arrest warrant for Roulack on one felony count of escape for a person already in police custody.

The search continues to be carried out as of Sunday, Aug. 13, although it has left many neighbors in the West End area near St. Mary’s Hospital wondering why Roulack was able to escape and why he has not yet been found.

One neighbor said they believe Roulack attempted to enter the house of another neighbor and struggled to open the door. The neighbor further said it was a frightening situation, and that their doors will remained locked as they wait for the news of Roulack’s arrest.

Roulack is described by police as being a Black man who stands about 5’8″ and weighs around 225 pounds. VSP said he was last seen walking on West Franklin Street in western Henrico while carrying a black backpack or bag.

Roulack is believed to be wearing a grey t-shirt, black shorts and what appears to be a white towel or sheet on his head. Roulack has a tattoo on his right cheek which says, “Cut Throat,” a tattoo on his left arm which says, “RIP Ish,” and a tattoo on his right arm which says, “Faith is Seeing With Your Heart When All Your Eyes See is Darkness.”

Naseem Roulack (Photo: Virginia State Police)

Anyone who may have seen Roulack or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to not approach him and instead call 911.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.