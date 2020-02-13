Police: Former Chesterfield schools contractor accused of exchanging ‘inappropriate images’ with students

An investigation led to the arrest of Antwon L. Chavis, a 37-year-old from Centreville, Va., on Jan. 17 in Fairfax County.

On Thursday, county investigators called on any possible additional victims to come forward with information

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police said Thursday that investigators are calling on any possible additional victims to come forward about a former Chesterfield schools contractor who was arrested last month for allegedly exchanging inappropriate images with male students at Clover Hill High School.

The school’s principal informed authorities on July 16 that a student had reported inappropriate text messaging. An investigation led to the arrest of Antwon L. Chavis, a 37-year-old from Centreville, Va., on Jan. 17 in Fairfax County.

Chavis worked as a temporary contractor at Clover Hill High School and, according to police, had “exchanged inappropriate images with multiple juvenile male students.” Chavis faces five counts of use of a communication device to solicit a minor.

Investigators believe there could be additional victims and are asking anyone to come forward.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

