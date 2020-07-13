Police: Hopewell man rushed to the hospital after shooting

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Liberty Avenue at 3:23 p.m. for reports of a person who had been shot in the area. According to a release from police, authorities found a man with gunshot related injuries inside a residence. (photo taken by 8News’ Quincy Tucker)

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell police said Monday that an investigation is underway after a 34-year-old man was found shot inside a home.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Liberty Avenue at 3:23 p.m. for reports of a person who had been shot in the area. According to a release from police, authorities found a man with gunshot related injuries inside a residence.

The victim, identified as Benjamin Weaver, was eventually transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment. Police said a preliminary investigation indicates that Weaver was outside the residence when two people approached him.

“During the encounter, the offender(s) shot the victim and fled on foot to a grey sedan and fled north on Liberty Avenue towards Winston Churchill Drive. The first offender is described as a black male wearing a black shirt and jeans, and the second offender is described as a black male with unknown clothing description,” Hopewell police said in the release.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that any person(s) who may have any information to provide and been in the area to contact Lead Detective Keith Krueger of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284. Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.