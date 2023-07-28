PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A suspect has been identified in the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Prince George County.

According to the Prince George County Police Department, the suspect connected to the death of 18-year-old Rashad James has been identified as 18-year-old Xavier Winfield of Dinwiddie County.

According to police, officers responded to the 6400 block of Blair Court at around 2:37 a.m. on July 20 for a report of a shooting. When they got there, they found James lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound. James was later pronounced dead.

Police did not provide a photo of Winfield. Anyone with information related to Winfield’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince George Police at 804-733-2773.