Police identify suspects in shooting of teen at Ashland park

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Ashland Police say they have identified “all individuals involved” in the shooting of a teen boy at a park on July 25.

Police were called to South Taylor Street Park in the 700 block of South Taylor Street at 11:45 p.m. Once on scene, officers found a male teen who had been shot. He was transported by Hanover County Fire & EMS to a local hospital.

Police said in an update Thursday that the teen victim is continuing to recover.

The suspects’ identities were not released to the public due to “this incident being an ongoing investigation and the suspects’ ages,” police said.

“Although there is certainly evidence of criminal activity that led up to the meeting of these teenagers, to address some community speculation, there appears to be no links to gang activity whatsoever,” Chief Doug Goodman said.

Police say criminal charges are pending.