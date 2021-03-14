Police in Prince George investigating body found in a pond

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Prince George County are investigating how the body of an unidentified female ended up in a pond Sunday.

At 10:46 a.m. Sunday morning, police responded to reports of a person down in the 5500 block of Family Drive.

Officers searched the area and found an unresponsive female face down in a pond. County fire and EMS personnel recovered the body and transported it to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond.

Anyone with information on the incident are asked to call Prince George Police at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777 or using the P3 Tips app.