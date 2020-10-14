Police in search of missing Prince George County woman

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Prince George County need the public’s help locating a 20-year-old woman reportedly missing for more than a week.

According to police, she may be in danger.

Corrine Lee Huddleston was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 6 around 2 a.m. Huddleston stands 5-feet-5-inches, weighs 100 pounds and has brown eyes, brown hair and a light skin complexion.

Police say Huddleston also has the following tattoos: “1999” on her right knee, a rose on her left shoulder and “ALM” on her left hand.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Corrine Huddleston is asked to contact the Prince George County Police at (804) 733-2773, Crimesolvers at (804) 733-2777, or anonymously using the P3 tips app.

