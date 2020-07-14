Police investigating a car crash on Darbytown Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a two-vehicle car crash at Darbytown Road in Varina.

The Henrico Police Department received a call for the crash at 2:43 p.m.

A member of the 8News team said a Ford truck and Nissan sedan at the scene were damaged. They said Ford appeared to have frontal damage and the driver’s side of the Nissan was smashed.

Police are investigating a two-vehicle car crash at Darbytown Road in Varina. (Photo: Ben Dennis)

This is a breaking story stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: