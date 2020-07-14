HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a two-vehicle car crash at Darbytown Road in Varina.
The Henrico Police Department received a call for the crash at 2:43 p.m.
A member of the 8News team said a Ford truck and Nissan sedan at the scene were damaged. They said Ford appeared to have frontal damage and the driver’s side of the Nissan was smashed.
This is a breaking story stay with 8News for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Police investigating a car crash on Darbytown Road
- ‘Vanishing Twin Syndrome’ leaves baby with birthmark resembling his twin sister
- Man shot in neck while driving on Indiana interstate with 3-year-old in car, girlfriend says
- Guns used in two apparent suicides at Green Top Shooting Range were rented, authorities say
- StormTracker 8: A short respite from the steamy weather in Central Virginia