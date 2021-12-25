Police investigating Christmas Day shooting in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead in Hopewell after a shooting early Christmas morning.

According to Hopewell Police, they responded to a reported shooting around 6:00 a.m. on the 1700 block of Davis Lane.

A witness described to police an argument between the victim and an unidentified third party which ended in gunfire. The witness fled the residence with their children and placed a call to police.

When police arrived at the scene, they pronounced the victim deceased.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2222 or leave an anonymous tip with crimesolvers at (804) 541-2202.