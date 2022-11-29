CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) – One person is dead after a car crashed into a tree on Midlothian Turnpike near Arboretum Place.

Officers say that shortly after midnight the driver of a Toyota Camry was heading west when they crossed into the median and hit a tree.

The car then crossed into the eastbound side of Midlothian Turnpike and stopped. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the driver will be released once the family is notified.

All eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes of Midlothian Turnpike at Arboretum Place are closed while police comb through the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Chesterfield Police Department at 804-748-1251.