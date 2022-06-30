PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating the death of a woman who had been shot early Thursday morning in Petersburg.

According to a statement from Petersburg Police, at approximately 4:06 a.m. on June 30, officers arrived at the Bon Secours Southside Medical Center to investigate a report of two victims with gunshot wounds who had driven to the hospital’s emergency room.

Police said in their statement that law enforcement found out through their investigation that the female victim, identified as 26-year-old Kadesha Williams, of Petersburg, had died after arriving at the hospital. The second victim, identified only as a male, sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting.

Anyone who may have information that can help with the investigation of this incident is asked to contact Crime Solvers 804-861-1212, or submit an anonymous tip through P3Tips.