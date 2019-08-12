Police investigating double shooting in Mosby Court

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a double shooting that happened in Richmond’s Mosby Court overnight.

Investigators responded to a shots-fired call on Redd Street around 12:45 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they were unable to find anyone who had been shot. However, two people with gunshots wounds showed up at a nearby hospital minutes later.

Both shooting victims are expected to survive.

At this time, there’s no information about the shooter.

A man was shot dead on the same block of Redd Street Friday night.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events