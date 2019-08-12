Police investigating double shooting in Mosby Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a double shooting that happened in Richmond’s Mosby Court overnight.

Investigators responded to a shots-fired call on Redd Street around 12:45 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they were unable to find anyone who had been shot. However, two people with gunshots wounds showed up at a nearby hospital minutes later.

Both shooting victims are expected to survive.

At this time, there’s no information about the shooter.

A man was shot dead on the same block of Redd Street Friday night.