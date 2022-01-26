One person dead, another critically injured after head-on crash in Powhatan

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning.

On January 26, at 5:48 a.m., troopers responded to a crash on Anderson Highway between Bell Road and Ridge Road in Powhatan County.

A 2009 Ford Ranger was traveling Westbound on Route 60 when it crossed the centerline and struck head-on a 2001 Lincoln Town Car traveling Eastbound.

The driver of the 2001 Lincoln Town Car was identified as 53-year-old Andrew Trent Jr., of Farmville. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the 2009 Ford Ranger was transported to Chippenham Hospital for treatment of stable but critical injuries.

The crash remains under investigation with the assistance of Virginia State Police Richmond Division Crash Reconstruction Team.