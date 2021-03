HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that occurred in Henrico County on Sunday morning that left one person dead.

Ronnie J. Holland, 36, of Fredericksburg was killed when his 2017 Infiniti GX80 went off of southbound Interstate 295, clipped a sign and crashed into a tree.

State troopers responded to the accident at 12:50 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say Holland wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.