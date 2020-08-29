Police investigating fatal single-vehicle crash in New Kent

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police said they are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred on Friday afternoon in New Kent County.

VSP said the crash happened at 1:30 p.m. on I-64 at mile marker 216m when a 2018 ford F-150 pickup truck traveling west when it ran off the left side of I-64 and went into the embankment median and stuck several trees.

The driver, Lynn John Maltinsky, 66, of Williamsburg, died at the scene. He was wearing a seat-belt.

Officials said this crash remains under investigation.

