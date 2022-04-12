PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police are on scene in Petersburg, where three people were shot Tuesday evening.

Three people were shot, and one of those people died as a result of his injuries, according to officials.

Police said there were three locations connected with the three people who were shot: Locust Street, High Pearl, and East Washington Street.

Police tweeted around 8 p.m. that forces were on scene at the 1500 block of East Washington conducting a death investigation.

Petersburg Police asked for anyone with information on the incident, to call 804-861-1212.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.