COLONIAL HEIGHTS Va. (WRIC)- Multiple agencies are investigating how a woman died Friday night in Colonial Heights.

According to the Chesterfield Police Department, first responders from Chesterfield and Colonial Heights, plus Virginia State Police were called to White Bank Road near the boat ramp at Swift Creek around 8:53 p.m. for reports of a vehicle in the water

Rescue teams used boats to search the water and found a vehicle submerged at about 10:55 p.m.

The vehicle’s driver, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name will not be released until her family is notified.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

